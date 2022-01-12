- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen may beat consensus on first-quarter organic growth when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.
- • But the analysts differ on whether this would be a signal that the worst is over for the stock
- • Q1 organic growth may come in at 5.9%, or 1.5 percentage points above consensus, Nordea said (buy, DKK 610)
- • With valuation near multiyear lows, the Q1 report could be a catalyst for improved confidence in the company's organic growth momentum, Nordea said
- • Organic growth may surprise in Q1 in the H&N Division and beat consensus, but a return to past momentum is unrealistic as long as China continues to underperform, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 500)
- • Weak yogurt consumption in China and Human Health should remain a drag in Q1, Danske said (sell, DKK 440)
- • Guidance is expected to remain unchanged for the year at 5-8% organic growth and 27-28% EBIT margin, analysts said
