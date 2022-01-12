

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in December, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent yearly in December, following a 2.6 percent increase in November. In the initial estimate, inflation was 2.9 percent.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.8 percent yearly in December, following a 1.7 percent gain in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month, as estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 2.8 percent annually in December, following a 2.6 percent growth in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in December, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



In 2021, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent and core inflation was 0.8 percent.



The HICP rose 0.9 percent in 2021, after a 0.1 percent fall in 2020.







