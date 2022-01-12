NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 January 2022 were: 892.78p Capital only 902.75p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 25,100 ordinary shares on 11th January 2022, the Company has 102,996,564 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.