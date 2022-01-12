DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2022 / 12:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/01/22) of GBP63.47m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/01/22) of GBP46.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/01/22 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 222.93p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 221.74p Ordinary share price 204.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.49)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.16p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium to NAV 0.29% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/01/22

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 136216 EQS News ID: 1267983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 07:25 ET (12:25 GMT)