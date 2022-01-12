Digital Lending Platform Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 16.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Lending Platform Market is Segmented By Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Decision Automation, Collections & Recovery, Loan Processing, Risk & Compliance Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings & Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027

The global digital lending platform market size was valued at USD 5.58 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Digital Lending Platform Market Are:

Need for faster and more reliable lending procedures, government actions to protect digital lending, increased visibility and options for borrowers and lenders, growing demand for digital lending platforms among MSMEs, and a surge in digital lending during the pandemic are expected to be the major factors driving the Digital Lending Market's growth.

Furthermore, technological advances such as AI integration in digital lending platforms and an increase in cloud-based platform usage are likely to give significant opportunities for the digital lending platform market to flourish.

The primary driver for the growth of the Digital Lending Platform market is government backing for digital lending platforms and the creation of tight regulations to ensure the smooth operational flow

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Digital Lending Platform Market:

The Digital Lending platform is becoming more popular among banks as it provides smooth monitoring and increased profitability. Furthermore, it makes it simple for borrowers to apply for loans and provides them with transparency, resulting in significant time savings. This automated aspect of the online lending platform allows lenders and borrowers to supply funding solutions with greater precision, decreasing stress and boosting the likelihood of successful loan approval. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of the digital lending platform market.

Digital lending uses Analytics to focus on some of the most important elements of effective end-to-end loan management. It aids in customer onboarding efficiency and speed, as well as improving customer experience. You can reach out to the right customers and increase customer acquisition with lending analytics. It also aids in the efficient management of delinquencies and complete loan servicing. Lenders can keep their most profitable customers by enhancing the loan life-cycle value. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the digital lending market.

Furthermore, digital lending technology replaces human judgment with decision rules, ensuring that the process is consistent. The applicant is analyzed according to the acceptable risk limits, and the best loan conditions are made available to the customer, thanks to a system of workflows and auto decision criteria. Because there is no human bias or error, this provides a level of consistency. The program simply follows pre-configured rule sets and reliably applies loan origination and credit policies. This feature is expected to further increase the growth of the digital lending platforms market.

Digital Lending Platform Market Share Analysis:

Based on type, the loan origination segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Due to the necessity to automate the entire loan process, which includes loan collecting, processing, and evaluation, the loan origination segment is likely to gain a considerable share during the projection period.

However, due to an increase in investment in this solution by various FinTech firms to minimize different types of risk such as credit and fraud risks, operational risks, and compliance risks, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on components, the software segment is expected to witness the highest revenue in the digital lending platform market analysis during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment witnessed the highest revenue in the digital lending platform market share in 2019.

Based on region, the digital lending platform market share is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. This is due to a growth in the number of personal-focused, SME-focused, and student-focused lenders in the region, as well as key companies investing extensively in market development.

Major Players in the Digital Lending Platform Industry

Black Knight, Inc

Ellie Mae , Inc. (Acquired By Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)

, Inc. (Acquired By Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.) Finastra

Fis

Fiserv, Inc

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Tavant

Temenos

Wipro Limited

Others

