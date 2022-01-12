Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-jurisdictional software license and distribution agreement with Relax Gaming.

Under the terms of the agreement, Relax Gaming will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile first live dealer and E-table game offerings under the VegasLounge brand, to its content library for availability and distribution to all Relax Gaming's global client base. The agreement is for three years with license fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates. Integration work will start imminently with anticipated customer onboarding to begin early in 202.

Formed in 2010, Relax Gaming has become a market leading iGaming aggregator that provides operators with unique digital content from its proprietary catalogue, as well as content from hand-picked third-party partnerships, which will include Playgon. Relax Gaming supports some of the largest gaming brands in the online gaming market and is recognized as a multi-award-winning aggregator, with recent accomplishments in 2021 including, EGR's Innovation in Mobile and Casino Software Provider.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have reached an agreement with Playgon," said Simon Hammon, Chief Product Officer at Relax Gaming.

"They're an incredibly talented, forward-thinking company, renowned for taking entertaining live dealer games to the next level, this coupled with their exciting e-table games will further diversify our offering, helping us to continue driving differentiation."

"We are delighted to formalize this relationship with Relax Gaming. This is a meaningful agreement for Playgon, which further validates the innovation we are bringing to the live dealer market," said Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games. "This partnership will give our live dealer product extensive reach into lucrative key markets through Relax's top tier customer accounts, as it is their first and only live dealer integrated product. We expect this partnership will play a significant role in our revenue growth this year."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com .

About Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos, its rapid and sustained expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.

Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 3000+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from more than 75 partner studios, is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners.

Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, the UK Gambling Commission and the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN). In addition to licensed operations, Relax Gaming fully supports regulated markets such as Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia.

Relax Gaming was acquired by the Kindred Group in July 2021, valuing the company in excess of 300 million Euros. The acquisition accelerates Kindred's strategy to increase its focus on product and customer experience, as well as strengthening Kindred's product control and product differentiation capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.relax-gaming.com.

