TwentyFour Asset Management, the London- and New York-based specialist fixed income investor, has announced the appointment of a new partner from within its portfolio management team.

David Norris, Head of US Credit at TwentyFour and a member of the Multi-Sector Bond team, will become a partner in early 2022. David will be the 16th member of the partnership founded in 2008. He joined the firm in 2018 and is based in New York.

The appointment is designed to expand the leadership group at TwentyFour, and to further reinforce the firm's commitment to the US.

"We have worked closely with David for many years, and he is a hugely popular addition to the partnership," said Ben Hayward, CEO at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"David has a wealth of fixed income experience and our US business has flourished under his leadership. This appointment represents an exciting step for the firm and demonstrates our ambition to continue growing the business in the US."

About TwentyFour

TwentyFour Asset Management are specialists in fixed income, headquartered in the city of London and a boutique of the Swiss based Vontobel Group. Since our inception in 2008, we have built an enviable reputation for performance, expertise and innovation in our chosen sector. We currently have £22.7bn in assets under management (as at 30.11.2021).

