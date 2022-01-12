Phenolic Resin Market to Garner $12.6 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Demand for abrasive & friction materials, demand from the automotive sector for coatings & parts, and demand from the electronics and power industry for phenolic laminates drive the growth of the global Phenolic Resins market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Phenolic Resin Market by Type (Resol and Novolac), Application (Adhesives & Binding, Foundry, Molding, Laminates, Coatings, Foam, and Others) and End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Lumber, Building & Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global Phenolic Resin industry generated $8.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $12.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Demand for abrasive & friction materials, demand from the automotive sector for coatings & parts, and demand from the electronics and power industry for phenolic laminates drive the growth of the global Phenolic Resins market. However, dependency on petroleum feed stock and environmental issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, bio-based alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15222

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global Phenolic Resins market.

The demand for phenolic resins declined from its end use industries such as automotive, industrial & construction.

However, the market is anticipated to recover soon by the first quarter of 2022.

The novolacsegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the novolac segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Phenolic Resins market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide range of end use applications in electronics, construction, automotive, and paints.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Phenolic Resin Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15222?reqfor=covid

The electrical & electronicssegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use, the electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global Phenolic Resins market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the use of phenolic resins for making phenolic electrical laminates. However, the lumber segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for wood-based furnitures.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Phenolic Resins market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in construction and automotive activities in countries such as India and China.

Leading Market Players

Allnex GMBH

Asahi Yukizai Corporation

ASK Chemicals

Bakelite Synthetics

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kraton

Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

Seiko PMC Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phenolic-resin-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Coatings Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Epoxy Resin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

UV Curable Resin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PVDF Resin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Plastic Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg