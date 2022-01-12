Crash Barrier Systems Market to Reach $11.7 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expansion of infrastructure, increase in road safety awareness, and growth in the automotive industry drive the growth of the global Crash Barrier Systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Crash Barrier Systems Market by Type (Portable and Fixed), Technology (Rigid, Semi-rigid, and Flexible), and Application (Roadside, Median, Bridge, and Work zone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global Crash Barrier Systems industry generated $7.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $11.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Expansion of infrastructure, increase in road safety awareness, and growth in the automotive industry drive the growth of the global crash barrier systems market. However, high severity of crash in barrier collision and volatility in raw material & energy prices hinder the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, increase in financing for infrastructure projects is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6575

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed a negative impact on the crash barrier systems market, owing to temporary closure of production facilities of many items in the crash barrier system business.

Nevertheless, crash barrier system companies are reinitiating their investments at their full-scale capacities, which is anticipated to aid the crash barrier systems market to recover by the start of 2022.

The fixed segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the fixed segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global crash barrier systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the rapid increase in vehicle density and road accidents. Other segment analyzed in the report is portable.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the bathroom taps market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6575

The roadside segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the roadside segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global crash barrier systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An increase in the global population along with the booming automotive industry and road constructions are expected to witness an accelerating growth in the future; thereby, providing lucrative growth opportunities for the crash barrier market. However, the median segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in vehicle density in urban areas and ever-increasing traffic congestions.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global crash barrier systems market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increased road and highway infrastructure development projects. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players:-

Arbus Limited

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd

Barrier1 Systems, LLC

Hill Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

Nucor Corporation

N.V. Bekaert SA

Transpo Industries, Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6575

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Similar Reports We Have:

Barrier Systems Market - Global barrier systems market is projected to reach $25,411.8 million, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Global rigid plastic packaging market is projected to reach $270,595.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market - Global plastic extrusion machines market is projected to reach $7,930.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Bridge Construction Market - Global bridge construction market is projected to reach $1,416.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Auger Drilling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg