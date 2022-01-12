Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica comments on wrongful wording in Dagens Medicin

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The headline and introduction of an article today on the webpage of the Swedish magazine Dagens Medicin wrongfully claim that a study on ColdZyme has been reported to the Swedish National Board for Assessment of Research Misconduct (Npof). The fact is that Region Skåne (regional authority in southern Sweden for medical care) has filed a complaint to Npof regarding the conclusions in a scientific article and a congress abstract that report on the study. The complaint filed by Region Skåne does not contain any critictism against the method or the results of the actual study.

The headline of the article published today at 08:51 CET is "Study on ColdZyme suspected of scientific misconduct". In the introduction, a claim is being made that "the conclusions of the study is not supported by the results". Both wordings are wrong, as Region Skåne has asked Npof to assesss how the results from the study are being presented in the scientific article A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Pilot Clinical Study on ColdZyme Mouth Spray against Rhinovirus-Induced Common Cold, published 2017 in Open Journal of Respiratory Diseases, and in an abstract from the 32nd congress of the Nordic Association of Otolaryngology in Copenhagen in 2014.

In its complaint, Region Skåne does not put forward any criticism against either the study itself, the method, or the results of the study, which is implied by the wrongful wordings in Dagens Medicin. Enzymatica has pointed out the factual errors to Dagens Medicin, but the magazine has chosen not to make any correction.

"Data from the Coldprev study was used when ColdZyme was approved as a MDD Class III product and also when our business partners' scientific advisors assessed the product. At no point in time during these processes was the study or its data questioned. Nor does Region Skåne, although this is implied by the wrongful wordings in Dagens Medicin", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases. Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

