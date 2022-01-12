Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Vesting

12 January 2022 LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Director Share Vesting

Petra Diamonds Limited announces the approval of the vesting of the following shares:

Originally granted on 16 October 2018 , deferred awards ("2018 Deferred shares") over ordinary shares in the Company under the annual performance bonus plan; the Company has elected to settle via market purchased shares; Originally granted on 24 October 2019 , deferred awards ("2019 Deferred shares") over ordinary shares in the Company under the annual performance bonus plan; the Company has elected to settle via market purchased shares; and Originally granted on 4 October 2018 under the Company's 2012 Performance Share Plan ("2012 PSP") in respect of the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2021 ; the performance conditions were not met and the awards therefore lapsed in full;

The number of vested shares in each case is set out below. Details of the vesting level is further disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

Director Position 2018

Deferred shares

Number of ordinary shares vested1,2 2019

Deferred shares

Number of ordinary shares vested1,2 Richard Duffy Chief Executive n/a 2,338

Jacques Breytenbach Finance Director 1,860

5,247

Director Position 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares vested1 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares lapsed1,2 Jacques Breytenbach Finance Director 0 8,666

Notes:

All awards under the 2012 PSP were granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.001p each; no consideration was payable for the grant of the awards. The number of previously approved awards have been adjusted in the same ratio as the share consolidation of one new share for every 50 existing shares in issue as voted on at the Company's AGM on 19 November 2021 and which became effective on 29 November 2021 .

Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2021 Annual Report. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

