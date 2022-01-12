Rho Promotes Mark Ubert to CFO

Accomplished Financial Expert Led Company's First Acquisition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, has promoted Mark Ubert, MBA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mark will provide financial and strategic leadership to the growing organization, exemplified in the role he played in Rho's acquisition of European CRO Dokumeds. Mark brings more than 30 years of experience to the role of Chief Financial Officer. He joined Rho in March of 2020 as VP of Finance.

"Since joining Rho, Mark's contributions have been invaluable to driving the growth of the business, including the comprehensive global acquisition search process and identifying the ideal company to join Rho," said Dr. Laura Helms Reece, CEO, Rho. "His expertise and insight have made him a trusted advisor and valuable member of the executive team, and I look forward to the ongoing impact he will make in the New Year and beyond."

"It's an absolute privilege to serve as Rho's CFO," says Ubert. "We have a great future ahead of us-for our teammates and our customers-and our business culture is second to none. I look forward to many rewarding, exciting years ahead with Rho."

Prior to joining Rho, Mark served as CFO for privately held and private-equity-backed CROs. He established enhanced financial rigor specific to the CRO industry and led multiple acquisitions, from due diligence to financial integration. His career in the clinical research organization (CRO) industry began in 1999 at Quintiles, where, during his tenure, he headed regional finance operations in the US and Asia. Mark began his career with decade in public accounting, including working for KPMG and Ernst & Young.

Mark holds a BBA degree in accounting from Washburn University and an MBA degree, with an emphasis in Finance, from Keller Graduate School. He obtained his designation as a certified public accountant in 1983.

About Rho

Rho is a global, privately held contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Research Triangle Park, a biotech hub in North Carolina, US. Rho provides a full range of drug development services, from program strategy through to clinical trials and marketing applications. For more than 36 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the most innovative pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Dedicated to service excellence and cross-functional collaboration, Rho's therapeutic expertise, employee focus and commitment to strong site relationships change what it means to work with a CRO - accelerating time to market, maximizing ROI, and delivering consistent, smarter and more efficient programs. Experience Rho by following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

