

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology, a new cardiac mapping platform available in the U.S. and across Europe that is designed to help physicians better treat abnormal heart rhythms, also known as cardiac arrhythmias.



The company noted that the system creates three-dimensional maps of the heart to help physicians identify and then treat areas of the heart where abnormal rhythms originate.



EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology provides a 360-degree view of the heart, regardless of catheter orientation, for cardiac mapping without compromise.







