Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021
London, January 12
Pacific Assets Trust plc
12 January 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
