The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Portugal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will give you an overview of the vaping regulatory landscape in Portugal.
Nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are regulated in Portugal in accord with the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). Taxation on e-liquids with nicotine is among the highest in Europe, with a proposed increase in 2022.
Advertising and public usage are restricted, with some exemptions. Cross-border sales are banned. Public place usage is limited, with vaping equated with smoking.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Portugal: the basics
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Enforcement
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
