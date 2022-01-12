The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Portugal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will give you an overview of the vaping regulatory landscape in Portugal.

Nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are regulated in Portugal in accord with the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). Taxation on e-liquids with nicotine is among the highest in Europe, with a proposed increase in 2022.

Advertising and public usage are restricted, with some exemptions. Cross-border sales are banned. Public place usage is limited, with vaping equated with smoking.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Portugal: the basics

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Enforcement

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

