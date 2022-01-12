The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Iceland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Icelandic government passed a law in 2018 to specifically regulate e-cigarettes, for which there was no previous regulation in the country. Though Iceland is not a member of the European Union, the regulatory framework essentially mirrors the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

The Icelandic legal landscape on vapour products has remained unchanged since 2019, when a ministerial regulation entered into force to establish further requirements for the labelling and packaging of e-cigarettes.

However, the regulatory framework of flavourings in vapour products may change significantly in the upcoming months, as a new bill to restrict the marketing of flavoured e-cigarettes is under consideration.

This shows that some Icelandic lawmakers are increasingly perceiving vapour products as problematic and so it is possible that there could be more restrictions to be under consideration.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Iceland: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv7t9q

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005774/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900