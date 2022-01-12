The "Regulatory Report: Food Delivery and the Online Platform Services Sector in Ireland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Ireland, many workers in the digital economy operate as self-employed or freelancers. Others, however, may be hired as employees. This is because the current legal system is based on a binary approach, where these workers can be classified as either employees or self-employed only.

In addition to an overview of the current regulatory framework for online platform services sector, this report also covers relevant legislation relating to environmental policy, taxation, transport, food safety and commercial policy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control

2.1 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control Current Legal Framework

2.2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate

3 Taxation

3.1 Taxation Current Legal Framework

4 Food Safety

4.1 Food Safety Current Legal Framework

4.2 Food Safety Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate

5 Transportation

5.1 Transportation Current Legal Framework

6 Environment

6.1 Environment Current Legal Framework

7 Commercial

7.1 Commercial Current Legal Framework

8 Relevant Laws

9 Relevant Bodies

