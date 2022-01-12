Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, today announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Gilbert Dupont and Kepler Cheuvreux.

With a research report entitled "The Best Hope for Stroke", Gilbert Dupont initiates coverage of Acticor Biotech with a Buy recommendation.

Kepler Cheuvreux has initiated the coverage of the stock with also a Buy recommendation in the report entitled "Holy grail of stroke treatments".

Next financial release: 2021 Full-Year Results March 30, 2022

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

