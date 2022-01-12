Potential Valuation Worth US$ 528.97 Mn to Incur by Egg Yolk Oil Market - Exclusive Research by Fact.MR

Hen Egg Yolk Derived Oil to Attain US$ 350 Mn by 2032: Fact.MR

Fact.MR's latest report on the egg yolk oil market offers 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of poultry type, application, sales channel and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: From 2022 to 2032, the global egg yolk oil market is expected to grow by about twofold. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 254.15 million. The egg yolk oil market is expected to reach a value of US$ 528.97 Mn by 2032. With a market valuation of approximately US$ 350 million by 2032, hen egg yolk derived oil is predicted to reign supreme. The cosmetics industry will likely account for about half of total egg yolk oil application.

Egg yolk oil, considered an essential oil, is a popular product in aromatherapy because of its anti-aging and anti-oxidant properties. The aromatherapy and spa business has witnessed tremendous expansion as a result of rising customer demand for skin care and the growing popularity of essential oils, which has had a significant impact on the growth of the egg oil market.

Due to the high cost of scientific hair loss treatments, many are turning to natural hair care alternatives like applying egg yolk oil to boost scalp health. With the rising prevalence of hair loss around the world, demand for egg yolk oil to treat hair loss is on the rise.

Attributes Details Market Value of Egg Yolk Oil in 2021 US$ 254.15 Mn Projected Value for Egg Yolk Oil Market in 2022 US$ 268.91 Mn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 528.97 Mn Forecast CAGR (2022-2032) 7%

While hair care has remained a big draw for producers, the demand for egg yolk oil in skin care, nail care, lip care, and other dermatological applications has opened limitless opportunities for producers.

The expansion of the egg yolk oil market has been influenced by rising customer preferences for skincare and the growing popularity of essential oils. Furthermore, the egg yolk oil market is in high demand as a result of its growing use in nutraceuticals to treat dyspepsia and boost immune system function.

According to the American Chemical Society, rising conservation awareness has increased customer preference for natural goods over synthetic chemicals during the last decade. The natural goods business, which encompasses, to name a few, personal care, cosmetics, and hair care, has exploded as a result of this shift in taste.

Furthermore, negative publicity concerning synthetic compounds has altered customer perceptions of skin care product quality and side effects. The rising popularity of natural components over synthetics is expected to have an impact on ovum oil consumption.

Key Takeaways:

U.S egg yolk oil market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032.

Germany egg yolk oil market is anticipate to expand at a 6.7% CAGR.

egg yolk oil market is anticipate to expand at a 6.7% CAGR. Hen egg yolk derived oil to account for US$ 350 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. Application of egg yolk oil in cosmetics industry to hold 50% of the overall revenue.

Growth Drivers:

Growing preference for skin care and the growing popularity of essential oils to propel the egg yolk oil market.

Use of egg yolk oil in nutraceutical applications to stimulate the market demand.

Key Restraints:

The flavor and cost-effectiveness factors may hinder the global egg yolk oil market's growth.

Risk of infection in eggs because of inadequate sanitary conditions can hamper the egg yolk oil demand.

Competitive Landscape

Kewpie Corporation is a renowned egg yolk oil maker. Egg Yolk Lecithin PL-30S oil, Egg Yolk Lecithin LPL-20S oil, and Yolk Oil HF are all available from the company. These are primarily used in the preparation of food. It also sells egg yolk lecithin, which is used in cosmetics (PL-30S and PL-100P)

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd., sells DHA-extracted chicken egg yolk oil from DHA-fortified chicks. This oil is special in that it is extracted using ethanol. As a result, no excessive heat treatment is required, resulting in reduced denaturation of the constituents.

Some of the prominent players operating in the egg yolk oil market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Kewpie Corporation

Natural Sourcing LLC

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jinagxi Global Natural Spice Co. Ltd.

Vav Life Sciences Private Limited

Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

Go Natural Pakistan

Hunan Health Guard Bio-Tech Inc.

Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai

More Valuable Insights on Egg Yolk Oil Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the egg yolk oil market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global egg yolk oil market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Poultry Type:

Hen Egg Yolk Oil

Duck Egg Yolk Oil

By Application:

Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements

Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry

Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil

Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers

Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales

Key Questions Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Market Report

The report offers insight into the egg yolk oil market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for egg yolk oil market between 2022 and 2032.

Egg yolk oil market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Egg yolk oil market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

