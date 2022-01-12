

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giant Bicycle has recalled about 20,800 Giant and Liv Adult bicycles in the US due to risk of falling and getting injured.



According to the company, the recalled bicycles' have an adjustable handlebar stem that can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards. The company said it has received 86 reports of the bicycle's handlebar becoming loose including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.



The recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles. They were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model.



The company has asked the customers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Giant Bicycle. They will get a free inspection and repair.



The bicycles, which were manufactured in Philippines, were sold at authorized Giant Bicycle dealers nationwide and online from October 2020 through October 2021 for between $590 and $690.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de