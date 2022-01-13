Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7ZM ISIN: US00851L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 9AG1 
München
12.01.22
08:01 Uhr
12,950 Euro
+0,250
+1,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGORA INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGORA INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,35013,65012.01.
13,40013,45012.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGORA INC
AGORA INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGORA INC ADR12,950+1,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.