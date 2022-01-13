

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology Ag (SMTGF.PK) cuts EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2021, due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants.



According to the company, the reason for the ongoing negotiations with its customer are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded. It would only have been possible through unjustifiable expenses for SMA to fulfil its contractual obligations regarding the performance of the PV power plants.



Therefore, the company has decided to aim for a cancellation agreement in order to shield SMA from greater damage.



Based on the resulting one-off effect, SMA now expects an EBITDA between 20 million euros and 30 million euros for fiscal year 2021 compared to prior outlook of 50 million euros to 65 million euros.



The Managing Board sees positive medium-term business prospects for SMA.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMA SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de