- (PLX AI) - Sudzucker 9-month revenue EUR 5,639 million.
- • While the special products segment's revenues were slightly above last year, the fruit segment's were up moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' increased significantly
- • Group EBITDA was significantly higher than last year at EUR 519 million
- • Outlook confirmed
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 7,300-7,500 million
- • Outlook FY operating result EUR 320-380 million
