

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate remained stable in December, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in December.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.8 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 370,455 persons in December from 456,453 persons a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, was 8.7 percent versus 11.8 percent in the same month last year.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in December.







