In 2021, the Geberit Group achieved the strongest sales growth since going public in 1999, despite the challenging operational environment. Net sales in Swiss francs rose by 15.9% to CHF 3460 million compared with the previous year. In currency-adjusted terms, growth of 14.7% was posted. Also compared with the pre-COVID-19 year of 2019, exceptionally strong growth in local currencies of 16.4% was recorded. In terms of results, Management expects an operating cashflow margin of around 31% for the business year 2021. The financial statements and annual report for 2021 will be released on 9 March 2022.

