A drone pilot has discovered that Tesla is starting to install solar panels, racking and inverters on the rooftop of a manufacturing facility it is building in Texas.From pv magazine USA Tesla's ongoing construction of its Texas Gigafactory appears to have reached the stage where solar panels are being installed. According to information posted by one of many individuals who fly drones over the active construction site, the three main manufacturers are Longi for the solar panels, Unirac for the mechanical racking, and SolarEdge for the inverters. Drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer has posted a video on ...

