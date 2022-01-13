Optomed Oyj: Promising research results with Optomed's handheld fundus camera

HELSINKI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed Aurora handheld fundus camera performance and image quality were found appropriate for diabetic retinopathy screening in a pilot screening study conducted by Oulu University Hospital.

Oulu University Hospital ophthalmology department has conducted a pilot screening study with the purpose to compare the performance and image quality of the Optomed Aurora handheld fundus camera to the standard desktop fundus cameras normally used in diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening. A total of 157 diabetic patients were selected for the study and it was carried out in Oulu University hospital mobile eye research unit (EyeMo). The fundus images were taken by an experienced photographer, who was also the first person to analyze the images. After capture, the images were transferred electronically to an eye doctor for diagnosis.

The research was published in the Acta Ophthalmologica medical journal in December 2021. According to the authors, the main conclusion of the study was that the Optomed Aurora handheld fundus camera performs well in diabetic eye screening. The image quality of the camera is good and the changes in the retina can be well detected. The handheld camera offers more flexibility in organizing screening programs as it can easily be moved from one location to another, and it is a more cost-effective alternative.

This pilot study is the first real-world evidence research published in Europe about the performance of the Optomed Aurora handheld fundus camera in screening of DR. The results further strengthen the position of handheld cameras in screening of eye diseases globally.

Prof. Nina Hautala, Oulu University Hospital:

As the number of people suffering from diabetes increases globally, the need to detect diabetic retinal changes through fundus imaging also grows. Timely and high-quality screening can prevent vision loss due to diabetes when changes in the eyes are detected early enough. The use of new technology and mobile cameras offers new opportunities for the development of retinal screening.

Petri Huhtinen, PhD, Clinical Director Optomed:

We are obviously very happy about the results achieved by Professor Hautala and her team. The results prove that Optomed is on the right track with our high-quality products to support our vision of providing improved access to eye screenings to everyone, everywhere.

Optomed Plc is a Finnish medical technology company and the leading provider of handheld fundus cameras globally. Optomed combines handheld cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

