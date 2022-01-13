

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its net fees for the second quarter were up 37% on a like-for-like basis compared to the prior year, despite a tougher prior year growth comparative and the effect of December holidays in many markets.



On an actual basis, net fees for the second-quarter increased 32%, with the significant strengthening of sterling versus the euro and Australian dollar reducing our reported net fees. Growth and activity levels were strong in all regions, and November delivered an all-time period fee record.



On a like-for-like basis, quarterly fees were up 31% in Australia & New Zealand, with momentum improving following the lifting of lockdowns in October.



In UK & Ireland, quarterly fees were up 33% on a like-for-like basis, led by an excellent Perm performance, up 69%, with Temp up 13%. The Private sector, up 46%, significantly outperformed the Public sector, up 12%.



Group consultant headcount increased by 6% in the quarter and by 26% year-on-year. The company expects to add 2-4% to consultant headcount in third-quarter, mainly in Strategic Growth Initiatives and in Germany.







