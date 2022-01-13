

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Horisont Energi and E.ON (EONGY.PK) have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement for the development of an European end-to-end carbon capture, transport and storage service offering, development of a carbon removal business, and production and value chains for clean hydrogen and ammonia. E.ON will take responsibility for the carbon capture and liquefaction, whilst Horisont Energi will be responsible for transport and sequestration of the carbon dioxide.



Also, Horisont Energi will carry out a private placement directed at E.ON, pursuant to which E.ON will acquire a 25 percent stake in Horisont Energi.







