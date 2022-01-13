DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.6243

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1798556

CODE: YIEL LN

ISIN: LU1812090543

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 136370 EQS News ID: 1268294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268294&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2022 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)