Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2022 / 09:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0244

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4100798

CODE: GEND LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

