DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2022 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6085

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1460922

CODE: LAUU LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 136287 EQS News ID: 1268211 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2022 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)