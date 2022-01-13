BizClik Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY 2022 EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The January 2022 edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Mission Lane, Mambu, Ziglu, and Kueski, among others

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the January 2022 edition of FinTech Magazine.

The digital edition of FinTech Magazine is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the financial technology industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Shane Holdaway of Mission Lane about the importance of providing inclusive credit to enhance financial inclusion.

"The foundation of financial education is helping consumers who are new to credit understand how the system can work for them instead of against them."

The January 2022 edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from GoCardless, PaySafe, Alliance Data, Jobber, SumUp, Copper, Reel, SEON, Epos Now, Wedge, Innowise Group, Womble Bond Dickinson, and LatentView Analytics.

Derin Cag, Editor in Chief of FinTech Magazine, commented: "As promised, we'll continue to keep you ahead of the curve in the fintech business."

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest-growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb

kathryn.webb@bizclikmeda.com