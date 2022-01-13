

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Radware (RDWR) announced the appointment of Guy Avidan as CFO, effective February 18, 2022. Avidan joins the company from Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT). Before serving as president at KornitX, Guy was CFO of Kornit Digital for six years.



Roy Zisapel, Radware's president and CEO, said, 'Guy brings broad financial and executive experience and a proven track record in delivering results for technology companies. I look forward to his contributions in helping us to expand our business and execute our growth strategy.'







