Transparency Market Research: eFuse Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

- Functional properties of eFuse to work as a circuit protection device for electrical and electronic systems, and its ability to repair itself in the event of fluctuation stimulates adoption
- Role of the Government of India for the development of the electronics industry catalyzes demand for ICs, and consequently eFuses
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the eFuse market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The expanding demand for eFuse from consumer electronics and power supply equipment are some of the key factors fueling the growth of eFuse market.
The increasing use of eFuse ICs in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones/tablets, NBPC, wearable devices, SSD/HDD, telecom switches, and hot-swap boards is creating ample opportunities in the eFuse market. A slew of advantages of eFuse over conventional thermal fuses favor their adoption for electronics and power supply equipment.
The growing demand for cloud computing technologies that heavily rely on electronic devices creates new growth frontiers in the eFuse market. The extensive use of cloud applications such as Salesforce or Google Gmail, streaming media such as Netflix, and cloud file storage such as Dropbox stimulates the efuse market for solid-state semiconductor devices.
efuse features several design and functional properties. The design of efuse supports minimal system downtime requirement during any temporary abnormal events such as short-circuit and overload conditions for consumer electronics. The use of eFuse serves to offer protection to manage overload, short circuit, inrush, and overvoltage events and to guard the sensitive loads for reliable system functioning.
eFuse Market - Key Findings of Report
- Concerns of chip shortage is a wake-up call for stakeholders in the semiconductor industry to strengthen their local production and minimize dependency on manufacturing hubs such as China for raw materials
- Sales graph in the eFuse market to gain from efforts of stakeholders to leverage revenue opportunities in healthcare, consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication sectors
- Companies in the eFuse market gauge vulnerability of business sectors to assess the risk of recovery of debt
- Rising use of efuses in automotive components such as ABS cards, engine control units, navigation systems, audio systems, and security systems fuels the growth of the eFuse market
- Growth curve of the eFuse market anticipated to rise with increasing applications in next-gen devices such as robots cleaners and cordless power tools
- Manufacturers of eFuses expand production capacity to capitalize on their demand due to shortcomings of uncertainty of breaking current, slow fusing time, and need for replacement work of conventional fuses
- Role of some countries in Asia Pacific for the development of electronics industry fuels the growth of the efuse market in the region. For instance, a recent program of the Government of India to drive the manufacture of electronics in the country is anticipated to fuel the demand for semiconductor ICs, and consequently eFuses in the upcoming years.
eFuse Market - Growth Drivers
- Excessive penetration of digital technologies and rising adoption of cloud computing applications for data storage, media streaming, and communication propels the eFuse market
- Advantages of eFuse over conventional thermal fuses favoring their adoption for electronics and power supply equipment bolsters eFuse market
eFuse Market - Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the eFuse market are:
· Analog Devices Inc.
- Microsemi Corporation
- Qorvo Inc.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Diodes Incorporated
- On Semiconductor Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
The eFuse market is segmented as follows;
eFuse Market, by Type
- Latched Type eFuse
- Auto-retry Type eFuse
eFuse Market, by Package Type
- Small Outline No Lead (SON)
- Dual Flat No Leads (DFN)
- Quad Flat No-lead (QFN)
- Thin Shrink Small Outline Package (TSSOP)
- Others (Chip Scale Package [CSP[, Ceramic Flat-pack [CFP], etc.)
eFuse Market, by Application
- Solid State Drives
- Hard Disk Drives
- Servers and Data Center Equipment
- Automotive Electronics
- Others (Power Tools, Surveillance Equipment, Networking, etc.)
eFuse Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others (Manufacturing, Agriculture, etc.)
eFuse Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
