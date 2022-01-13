

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased in November, data from Turkstat showed on Thursday.



Industrial production increased 11.4 percent annually in November, following an 8.7 percent rise in October.



Among the sub-sectors, output in manufacturing grew 12.5 percent annually in November and that in mining and quarrying increased 7.5 percent. Electricity, gas, steam production rose 4.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 3.3 percent in November, following a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 16.3 percent yearly in November, following a 15.5 percent rise in October.



Non-food sales increased 25.7 percent annually in November and sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 8.8 percent. Automotive fuel sales grew 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in November, following a 1.1 percent gain in the preceding month.







