

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales increased further in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day 11.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.6 percent rise in October.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 13.2 percent annually in November. Economists had expected an 11.8 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in November.



Sales of non-food fell 1.0 percent, while those of food goods rose 0.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 5.9 percent.







