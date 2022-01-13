TATA Projects Limited: TATA Projects strengthens Africa footprint with orders totalling about USD 323

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited , one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, is now expanding its global footprint with an array of projects in the Transmission and Distribution sector. In spite of the pandemic induced pause, TATA Projects has bagged orders worth approximately USD 323 million for Transmission and Distribution projects across Africa.

In East Africa region, TATA Projects has been awarded a USD 79 million AfDB funded project for 280km 400kV D/C overhead transmission line from Nyakanazi to Kigoma in Tanzania.

In West Africa region, TATA Projects secured contracts worth around USD 244 million, having mix of Transmission Line, Sub-station and Distribution projects. TATA Projects signed an approximately USD 106 million contract for a distribution project in Mali being funded by World Bank under the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Program. Additionally, it also secured a Sub-station Extension order from EDM, Mali.

TATA Projects further strengthens its presence in the region by securing around 500km of 330kV overhead transmission line projects in Burkina Faso and Niger, having approximate worth of USD 110 million, funded by World Bank and AfDB.

After strengthening its presence in East and West Africa, TATA Projects has successfully forayed into the Central African nation of Cameroon, wherein the company was awarded a transmission line project worth around USD 21 million, being funded by World Bank.

Speaking about the company's growth in Africa, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, SBU Head - International Business, TATA Projects Ltd, said, "Electricity is a necessity and implementation of these projects will touch a larger populace and connect them to an improved system. This contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal number 7 i.e. ensuring access to 'Affordable and Clean Energy' for all. As we transcend, we need to measure ourselves in sequential journey of touch, connect, access, effectiveness and affordability to have sustainable growth of the Community, Country and Co-existence of TATA."

Upon completion, these projects will enhance system capacities, unlock demand centers and make power accessible to consumers, ushering development and economic prosperity in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725909/Contract_Signing_Tanzania.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725910/Sub_station_project_in_Mali.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725911/Mr_Rajesh_Kumar_Pandey.jpg