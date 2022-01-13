Transparency Market Research: Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market to Cross US$ 3.16 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

- Increasing microbial resistance for antibiotics stimulates R&D for routine conjugated pneumococcal vaccination and to examine recommended high dose of amoxicillin and clavulanate for patients of pneumococcal resistance

- Efficacy of nasal saline irrigation drives companies in the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market to increase their output capacities of topical intranasal therapies to reduce congestion in patients

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The rising occurrence of rhinosinusitis and acute rhinosinusitis are primary factors fueling the growth of acute viral rhinosinusitis market. According to published data, rhinosinusitis accounted for 12 million to 17 million physician visits, and 12% of antibiotics administered to senior patients in the U.S.

North America led the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue to lead during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market is anticipated to gain from increasing investments in R&D for pharmaceutical drugs. Increase in awareness about acute viral rhinosinusitis and focus on discovering novel treatment drugs are likely to fuel the growth of Europe acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market.

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market - Key Findings of Report

Risk of exposure of patients of severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps to COVID-19 drives companies in the acute viral rhinosinusitis market to expand output capacity of dupilumab to improve patient outcomes. Dupilumab helps to improve sinonasal function, which is initially essential to fight against coronavirus.

Companies in the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market are expanding their output capacities in topical intranasal therapies for nasal saline irrigation to reduce congestion

Topical nasal corticosteroids are expected to account for the second-leading revenue among all treatment types in the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market. Clinically, topical corticosteroid nasal sprays help to reduce mucosal inflammation and thus, reduce blockage of the sinus drainage pathways.

Topical antihistamine lowers inflammation and irritation of the mucosa, and at the same time, reduces edema in the nasal passage and opens up the sinus ostia

New product launches and increase in product approvals favor the growth of the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market. For instance, in December 2020 , AstraZeneca announced marketing authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for using Fasenra only for patients of severe asthma or chronic rhinosinusitis

, AstraZeneca announced marketing authorization from the Drugs Controller General of for using Fasenra only for patients of severe asthma or chronic rhinosinusitis Oral route of administration segment led the acute viral rhinosinusitis market in 2020, owing to its convenient, cost-effective, and commonly used route of administration of medication

Inadequacy of antibiotics to prevent clinical complications of bacterial acute rhinosinusitis has led to the consideration for individual examination before prescribing antibiotics

Efforts for increasing the availability of clavulanate and amoxicillin are underway as a means of suitable initial therapy for acute viral rhinosinusitis in individuals who do not have risk factors for resistance for these medications

Stakeholders and healthcare providers need to play a role to create awareness that acute viral rhinosinusitis is a self-resolving and mild disease to reduce the burden of large number of medical visits

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market - Growth Drivers

Increasing number of patients of rhinosinusitis drives the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market. According to CDC, in 2018, 28.9 million individuals in the U.S. were diagnosed with rhinosinusitis

Expanding awareness about sinusitis treatment and new product launches to propel the acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the acute viral rhinosinusitis market are;

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bristol- Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Pfizer Inc.

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC

LLC Novartis AG

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Mylan N.V.

Wockhardt

The Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market is segmented as follows;

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market, by Treatment

Saline Nasal Spray

Nasal Corticosteroids

Fluticasone



Budesonide



Mometasone



Others

Decongestants

Topical Decongestants



Systemic Decongestants

NSAIDs

Acetaminophen



Ibuprofen



Aspirin



Others

Others

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Topical

Nasal

Oral

Injectable

Global Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market, by Infection Type

Rhinovirus (Picornavirus)

Non-Rhinovirus

Influenza



Enterovirus



Adenovirus



Others

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

