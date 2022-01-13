The nation reached a cumulative 151GW of renewable energy generation capacity - including large hydro - by December 31, although a large volume of off-grid equipment is not included in that figure.From pv magazine India India had installed a cumulative 49.3GW of solar generation capacity by the end of last year. Excluding large hydro, the nation's total clean power capacity stood at 104.87GW on December 31, including 40GW of wind; 10.2GW of biomass; 4.8GW of small hydro projects, with generation capacities of up to, and including 25MW; and 400MW of waste-to-energy incinerators. With India's ...

