Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Application

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Application

PR Newswire

London, January 13

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

DATE:13 JANUARY 2022

ADDITIONAL LISTING OF SHARES

The Board announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 3,500,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company which will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The block listing will be used for the purposes of operating the discount and premium control policy of the Company and it is expected that this block listing will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 14 January 2022.

Any shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at prices which shall be a premium to net asset value and therefore will not result in a dilution of the net asset value per share of the Company.

All enquiries

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 378 0500
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

