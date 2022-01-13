Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021
- 387,113 shares
- Euro 2,117,993.06
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2021, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 145,957 shares
- Euro 4,219,031.73
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
7,400
2,780,334
26,069,716.715
Sales
7,425
2,539,178
23,968,985.27
