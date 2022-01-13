FinEx Funds ICAV - Share Split

FinEx Funds ICAV

5 George's Dock

International Financial Services Centre

Dublin 1, D01 X8N7

Ireland

IMPORTANT NOTICE ON SHARE SPLIT CORPORATE ACTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OFFINEX FUNDS ICAV

(the ICAV)

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to the action you should take you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial advisor. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in the ICAV please pass this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible. This document is not required to be and has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank).

12 January 2022



Dear Shareholder

It is proposed to effect a share split in respect of the share classes of the sub-funds (the Funds) listed in Appendix I to this notice (the Relevant Classes). The Board of Directors (the Board) are of the view that the share split will be beneficial for Shareholders as it will allow secondary market investors to trade in smaller amounts which should in turn increase the liquidity of the Funds. Further, it will permit Shareholders to hold a lower value minimum amount in such Shares.





In order to effect the share split, the Board have resolved to sub-divide of the Relevant Classes in accordance with Article 35.1.2 of the ICAV's instrument to incorporation (the Instrument).





The Relevant Classes will keep the same ISINs after the share split. Please refer to Appendix I for further detail, including the ratio of the sub-division for each Relevant Class and the effective date of each sub-division.

Any terms used in this notice which are not defined shall have the same meaning as they are given in the existing prospectus of the ICAV (the Prospectus).

Copies of the Prospectus and Supplements will be available on request, free of charge at the registered office of the ICAV or at the offices of the foreign representatives.

If you would like any further information or have questions on any of the above changes, please do not hesitate to contact martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.





Yours faithfully







__________________________

Director

For and on behalf of

FinEx Funds ICAV

APPENDIX I