Paris Blockchain Week Summit: Paris NFT Day Set to Become Europe's Largest NFT Dedicated Event

Paris Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Day will kick off Paris Blockchain Week Summit from April 12-14th 2022

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) has announced Paris NFT Day , the largest European conference dedicated to NFTs with over 1500 attendees expected. Paris NFT Day will officially commence PBWS on April 12th, 2022 at Station F , the world's largest startup campus.

The inaugural event will include a number of segments: an NFT-focused conference with global leaders from the digital assets industry; the first-ever physical event booth sold as an NFT unlocking priority access, discounts, resale royalties and more; a physical gallery showcasing community NFTs from digital artists such as Pascal Boyart , musician and artist Agoria , among others; and a virtual gallery giving a glimpse into art museums of the future. The event will also feature the very first Bored Ape Yacht Club MeetUp in France (for BAYC holders), and bid on and purchase NFTs at an auction hosted by BlackPool , a decentralized asset fund within the digital art industry.

Emmanuel Fenet , CEO at Paris Blockchain Week Summit commented: "We are honored to host this progressive European NFT event in Paris, featuring key speakers, media attendees, and partners. NFTs gained tremendous traction in 2021, and are expected to see continuous growth in 2022 and beyond. The shift from Web2 to Web3 is finally here, and we cannot wait to facilitate the growth of different stakeholders in the industry."

With education and discovery highlighted as two principal entry barrier points among newcomers to the NFT space, Paris NFT Day will provide a specialized space for novices and veterans alike to learn from seasoned experts and foster connections within the worlds of crypto and art. Bringing together enterprise and consumer brands, blockchain developers, gamers, artists, investors, and fans, the event will enable unparalleled networking opportunities, providing greater insight into the use cases that underpin the growth of the digital asset landscape.

A number of key NFT industry leaders are confirmed to speak at Paris NFT Day including Sébastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of Sandbox and President of the Blockchain Game Alliance; Allen Hsu, VC & NFT Strategic Advisor; Julien Bouteloup, Founder of Blackpool Finance, Stake DAO & Stake Capital; Santiago Santos, Web investor at Synthetix; Rayan Boutaleb, Founder of OnCyber Metaverse; and Emily Poplawski, COO of Metaplex.

PBWS is firmly committed to following the guidelines of the French authorities, as well as the recommendations from the WHO to ensure the health and safety of all participants of Paris NFT Day. Sanitizing stations will be in place throughout the event areas, with social distancing and limited attendee numbers also practiced as per official authority guidelines.

Please note: a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or proof of a professionally-administered negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours will be required to attend the event.

Visit www.nftday.paris/tickets for more information and to purchase tickets for Paris NFT Day.

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO at Paris Blockchain Week Summit is available for interviews.

About Paris NFT Day

Part of the Paris Blockchain Week Summit, Paris NFT Day is a contemporary European event bringing together all parts of the NFT ecosystem. Paris NFT Day is a community-focused gathering, aiming to spread the word of digital asset creation and ownership, and helping to educate and onboard newcomers to the space. The event day brings together a host of entities including enterprise and consumer brands, blockchain developers, gamers, artists, investors, and fans to showcase real-world NFT use cases. Paris NFT Day event will take place in Station F in Paris on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Paris Blockchain Week Summit

The third annual Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will be held as a hybrid event on April 12-14 2022 at Station F in Paris and online via a dedicated digital platform. First launched in April 2019, PBWS was the first international conference held in France dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto-assets space. The event is organized by leading emerging technology companies and organizations: ONX-Blockchain and Woorton. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBWS will accelerate the growth of blockchain and digital assets in France and beyond.