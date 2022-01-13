Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2022 | 17:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018/2022 SEK bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Klövern AB
Swedbank AB


Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@corem.se
Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se

Klövern AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 220113 Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018_2022 SEK bonds (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df5a27f6-1ba9-4a3e-bcb6-281fec656c6f)

