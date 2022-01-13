Transparency Market Research: Valuation of Lash Extension Market to Reach US$ 2.40 Bn by 2031; TMR Study

- Businesses leverage influencer marketing especially social media channels for brand building activities; Asia Pacific to witness lucrative avenues from growing popularity of lash extension as beauty trend

- Brands focus on boosting awareness about proper application and maintenance of lashes among end users, eyelash perm kits gain popularity among salons

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyelash extensions are gathering steam among beauty-conscious customers as a key trend, underpinned in large part due to combined aspect of customization and safety of the treatments. Individuals, especially older women, have warmed up to the trend to get a fuller and natural lash look. Salons are adopting eyelash perm kits and offering long-lasting lifts and curling components. Growing awareness about the apt use, care and aftercare, and maintenance of lash extensions have fueled the demand for complementary products, extending the horizon of the lash extension market.

Well-entrenched retailers and beauty brands are leveraging the power of influencer marketing to attract customers. In recent years, even small lash extension companies have realigned their strategies by promoting their various product categories through recommendations on social media and eCommerce reviews, finds a TMR study on the lash extension market.

Rise in preference of inexpensive and easy-to-use eyelash extensions has translated into lucrative avenues for players in the lash extension market, notes the TMR study. The global valuation of the lash extension market is projected to advance at CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031. Russian lashes and Barbie lashes have generated particular interest among end users.

Key Findings of Lash Extension Market Study

Rise in Social Media Influencer Marketing Enriches Market Outlook: Commercial customers are using influencer marketing to effect by enrolling celebrity lash experts for spurring awareness among individual customers. They are promoting lash extension as an inexpensive and quick treatment. Social media marketing especially has stirred new avenues in the lash extension market. Retailers and brands are using influencer marketing for brand building activities as well as for tending to various doubts about the treatment among beginners. Such activities are increasingly the decision of individual customers.

Individual Users Turn to Expert Services for Customized Treatment: Lash extensions are not one-size-fits-all treatment, and thus the type and the cost of treatment vary. On the other hand, there is a prolonged trend of preferring economical and easy-to-use eyelash lifts. The trend has opened opportunities for start-ups to capture significant revenues during the forecast period.

The proclivity toward professional salon services is driven by the conscious choice to prevent potential irritation and infection risks. A growing number of beauty brands including start-ups are offering complementary products notably for removal of lash extensions. Products such as lash extension-friendly oil-based cleansers, makeup removers, and eye creams have thus gained traction in recent years, and is likely to offer value-grab opportunities to market players, observe the analysts at TMR.

Lash Extension Market: Key Drivers

The affinity of consumers toward eyelash extensions is fueled by emerging beauty trend of products for ensuring stronger and thicker lashes. Lash extensions are thus intriguing the interest of women who have not found satisfactory outcomes with mascaras and false eyelashes. Social media marketing has invigorated interest in such beauty treatments, especially among older women, notably helping earn trust of consumers.

Licensed eyelash stylists have started gaining demand, extending the horizon of the lash extension market. Furthermore, a spate of luxury beauty brands have sprung up in developing and developed nations, thus expanding the commercialization avenue for premium ingredients.

Lash Extension Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global lash extension market-with nearly 37% revenue share in 2020. This regional market is projected to witness rapid rise in revenue streams, fueled by growing presence of manufacturers and retailers. Strides being taken by social media marketing for beauty products have also bolstered the growth prospects of the players in the region.

Lash Extension Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the lash extension market are Xtreme Lashes, LLC., JTFIL Eyelashes, JAUNTSKY ARTS&CRAFTS CO., LTD., Emeda eyelash Company, Eyelashesworld, Bella Lash extensions, Qingdao Meecil International Trade Co., BABIL LASHES FACTORY COMPANY, and Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd.

Global Lash Extension Market: Segmentation

Lash Extension Market, by Type

Mink

Human Hair

Silk

Synthetic

Lash Extension Market, by Color

Natural

Colored

Two Tone

Lash Extension Market, by Length

Up to 5mm

5mm - 10mm

More than 10mm

Lash Extension Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Lash Extension Market, by End-user

Individual

Commercial

Beauty Salon



Dermatology Clinic



Others

Lash Extension Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Websites



eCommerce Websites

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket



Specialty Stores



Others

Lash Extension Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

