MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) today published its indicative financial calendar for the year 2022.
Event
Date
Annual results 2021-2022
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
General Meeting
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Half-Year results 2022-2023
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
*subject to modification. Publication after financial markets close.
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
www.medincell.com
