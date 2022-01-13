New Year, Same Standout Reno6 Pro 5G

Start the new year with state-of-the-art features on the Reno6 Pro 5G

Charge less and capture more in 2022 with OPPO's Super VOOC Flash Charge, giving a full charge in just 30 minutes.

Create lasting memories with user-friendly video and photo functions

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If Santa didn't bring the gifts you wanted last year, treat yourself to OPPO's Reno6 Pro 5G, the perfect smartphone for the new year.

Equipped with a mighty 50 MP AI quad camera and a host of innovative features, amateur photographers can capture professional-like images with ease, perfect for those whose new year resolutions were to create more memories.

Packed into the eye-catching design are cutting-edge photo and video features including the industry's first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and upgraded AI Highlight Video enable users to create memorable videography content, with a cinematic effect that will capture lasting memories Available on both the front and rear cameras, the DSR-like Bokeh effects can be applied to videos with just one click.

The Reno6 Pro 5G's ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera, Sony IMX766, heightens a picture's dynamic range especially in low-light conditions, creating professional-level nighttime shots ideal for enjoying the cooler weather with desert adventures.

The phone's advanced auto focusing capabilities ensure that the main subject in video always remains in focus, perfect for group gatherings. The Reno6 Pro 5G also provides creative post-production tools such as AI Palette for easy editing and fine-tuning to bring.

Don't waste unnecessary time this year charging with OPPO's reliable and incredibly fast SuperVOOC Flash Charge, giving a full charge in just 30 minutes. The sleek design ensures the smartphone is lightweight and dynamic at just 7.99mm thick and weighing only 188grams, the perfect size for enjoying all the adventures 2022 has to offer.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

