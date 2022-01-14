Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.01.2022 | 02:04
EW Nutrition GmbH: EW Nutrition showcases innovative solutions at International Dairy Week 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition will participate in Australia's International Dairy Week (IDW) in Tatura, Victoria, from January 16 to 20, 2022. Visitors will learn about innovative solutions for ruminant nutrition. Located at Site 37, EW Nutrition also invites attendees to explore topics such as toxin risk management and respiratory issues.

"We are excited to be here at IDW 2022. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our cutting-edge dairy solutions. We look forward to connecting and working with our valued customers to enhance ruminant health and performance," said David Sherwood, commercial director for Oceania at EW Nutrition.

Within the portfolio, the showcased products are Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System (PCAS) certified:

Activo Premium
Activo Premium contains standardized amounts of selected phytomolecules.

Mastersorb Gold
Mastersorb Gold is part of EW Nutrition's Toxin Risk Management Program, which also includes services, on-site advice, and expert consultancy.

Prote-N
Prote-N is a slow-release source of nonprotein nitrogen (NPN)

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The company's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition researches, develops, produces, sells and services most of the products it commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW Nutrition's own personnel.?

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com.

Contact:
Zack Mai
Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
Phone no.: +65 6735 0038
Email: zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
