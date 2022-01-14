- (PLX AI) - Topdanmark A/S expects net profit for 2021 of around DKK 2.1 billion, higher than consensus of DKK 1.9 billion collected by the company.
- • The result of the previous profit forecast model for 2021 was DKK 1,750-1,800 million excl. run-off
- • The higher result is primarily driven by a higher investment return, estimated run-off, and the absence of large weather-related events in Q4 2021, but also by an improvement of the underlying claims trend, the insurer said
